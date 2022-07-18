Phoenix Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Roku makes up about 0.9% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Roku were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Roku by 655.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Roku by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Roku by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 30,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.16.

Shares of ROKU stock traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.66. 60,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,521,208. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.63 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.84 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501 in the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

