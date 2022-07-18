Phoenix Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 3,463 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth $30,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $683,831.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,509 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,519.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $683,831.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,509 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,519.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $319,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $9,720,070 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $1.62 on Monday, hitting $95.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,781. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9,360,000.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.37. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.12 and a 1 year high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

