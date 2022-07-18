Phoenix Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises 3.2% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,871,515,000 after purchasing an additional 115,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,235,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,538,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,543 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Eaton by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,309,000 after acquiring an additional 451,727 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,369,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,368,000 after acquiring an additional 414,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.73.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

Eaton Stock Performance

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.53. 8,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.