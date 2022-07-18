Phoenix Wealth Advisors Has $219,000 Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,029,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 70,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,016. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $115.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $322,070.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,507,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $467,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,795,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $322,070.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,507,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,679 shares of company stock worth $7,167,699 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.90.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

