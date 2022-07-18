Phoenix Wealth Advisors Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,202 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,891,960,000 after buying an additional 616,253 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,153,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,758,801,000 after buying an additional 268,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,436,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,026,120,000 after buying an additional 234,410 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $844,840,000 after buying an additional 120,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,947,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,897,000 after acquiring an additional 220,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.75.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $1.63 on Monday, hitting $213.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,976. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.