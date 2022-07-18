Phoenix Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,521,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,161,400,000 after purchasing an additional 46,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,483,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $601,108,000 after acquiring an additional 28,413 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,297,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $508,057,000 after purchasing an additional 65,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,781 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $480,614,000 after purchasing an additional 46,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.60.

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $5.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $291.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,798. The stock has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.99.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

