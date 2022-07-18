PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,500 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the June 15th total of 207,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSE:PML traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.26. 406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,959. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $15.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 783.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

