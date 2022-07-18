PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,500 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the June 15th total of 207,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance
NYSE:PML traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.26. 406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,959. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $15.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML)
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.