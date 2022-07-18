Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP) Short Interest Update

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 276,700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the June 15th total of 434,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pine Island Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Pine Island Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pine Island Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pine Island Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Pine Island Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pine Island Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Pine Island Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.90. 70,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,647. Pine Island Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85.

Pine Island Acquisition Company Profile

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the businesses in the aerospace, defense, and government services sectors.

