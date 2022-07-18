Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PME opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $77.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.49 and a beta of -0.95.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PME Get Rating ) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

