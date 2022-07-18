Piper Sandler Lowers Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Price Target to $22.00

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Codexis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis Stock Performance

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $435.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.34. Codexis has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $42.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $396,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codexis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Codexis by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at $782,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at $1,477,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at $3,093,000.

Codexis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.