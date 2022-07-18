Pmeer Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.96 Million (PMEER)

Pmeer (PMEER) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One Pmeer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pmeer has traded flat against the US dollar. Pmeer has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,030.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,471.64 or 0.06679923 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00023848 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00262520 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00102477 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.57 or 0.00660768 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001382 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.33 or 0.00532584 BTC.
- The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005990 BTC.
About Pmeer
PMEER is a Pow coin that uses the CuckooCycle hashing algorithm. Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. Pmeer’s official Twitter account is @QitmeerNetwork. The official website for Pmeer is www.qitmeer.net.
Pmeer Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pmeer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Pmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.