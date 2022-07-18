Polkastarter Hits Market Cap of $58.38 Million (POLS)

Polkastarter (POLS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Polkastarter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002701 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Polkastarter has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. Polkastarter has a market cap of $58.38 million and $8.94 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polkastarter Profile

Polkastarter (CRYPTO:POLS) is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,721,432 coins. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token.

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

