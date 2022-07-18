PolkaWar Market Cap Tops $681,258.13 (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $681,258.13 and approximately $134,334.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,003.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,167.81 or 0.05290049 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004529 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002180 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00020911 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001674 BTC.
PolkaWar Coin Profile
PolkaWar’s total supply is 84,822,168 coins and its circulating supply is 57,572,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft.
Buying and Selling PolkaWar
