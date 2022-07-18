Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,400 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 175,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CFO Sergio Javier Vaccaro acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,878 shares of company stock valued at $138,938. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 17,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 88,172.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Ponce Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PDLB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.22. 121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,531. Ponce Financial Group has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $227.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70.

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.35). Ponce Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ponce Financial Group will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA accounts, money market accounts, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

