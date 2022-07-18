Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Shares of Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Power Metals Stock Down 0.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.34 million and a PE ratio of -17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

About Power Metals

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Paterson Lake and Gullwing-Tot properties consisting of 106 cell claims located in northwestern Ontario.

Featured Stories

