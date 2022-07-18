PPL (NYSE:PPL) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Mizuho

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded PPL from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Argus downgraded PPL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.89.

PPL Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $27.53 on Thursday. PPL has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. PPL’s payout ratio is 105.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in PPL by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in PPL by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 55,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More

