PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) PT Lowered to C$25.00 at National Bank Financial

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PREKF. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

PREKF traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.60. 1,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,840. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $16.26.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

