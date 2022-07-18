PRCY Coin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $146,843.00 (PRCY)

PRCY Coin (PRCY) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One PRCY Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PRCY Coin has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. PRCY Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $146,843.00 worth of PRCY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,111.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,259.61 or 0.05843693 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002190 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00021429 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001998 BTC.
PRCY Coin Coin Profile
PRCY Coin’s total supply is 60,734,889 coins and its circulating supply is 8,479,255 coins. The Reddit community for PRCY Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PRCYCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PRCY Coin’s official Twitter account is @prcycoin.
PRCY Coin Coin Trading
