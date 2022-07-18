Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.44

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

Premier Foods Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37.

Premier Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.0648 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

