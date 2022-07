Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG – Get Rating) (NYSE:PVG) dropped 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$18.86 and last traded at C$19.15. Approximately 232,722 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 771,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.70.

The company has a market cap of C$3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -76.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

