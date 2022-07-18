Professional Fighters League Fan Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $35,700.00 (PFL)

Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. Professional Fighters League Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $340,231.80 and $35,700.00 worth of Professional Fighters League Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Professional Fighters League Fan Token has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One Professional Fighters League Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,131.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,288.21 or 0.05951911 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00021483 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Coin Profile

Professional Fighters League Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,294,195 coins.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Coin Trading

