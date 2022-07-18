Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Given New $135.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at MKM Partners from $125.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Progressive Trading Down 3.0 %

PGR stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.64. The stock had a trading volume of 86,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,583. The firm has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.46, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49. Progressive has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $122.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Progressive will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,183 shares of company stock worth $246,537. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

