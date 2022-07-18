ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Short Interest Up 61.4% in June

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 232,900 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the June 15th total of 144,300 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of ProPhase Labs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 17.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 140,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,588 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 512,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ PRPH traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.59. 1,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,684. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.33. ProPhase Labs has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of -0.24.

ProPhase Labs Announces Dividend

ProPhase Labs ( NASDAQ:PRPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $47.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 million. ProPhase Labs had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 15.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ProPhase Labs will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ProPhase Labs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut ProPhase Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised ProPhase Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

