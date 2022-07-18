Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Short Interest Down 42.0% in June

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the June 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Psychemedics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PMD traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70. Psychemedics has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 million, a PE ratio of -48.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter.

Psychemedics Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Psychemedics

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Psychemedics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Psychemedics’s payout ratio is currently -215.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Peter Kamin purchased 27,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $179,202.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 216,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,392.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Psychemedics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Psychemedics stock. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Wealth Effects LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Psychemedics as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Psychemedics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Psychemedics Company Profile

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opiates, such as heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine and Fentanyl.

Featured Stories

