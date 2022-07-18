Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 310466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Purepoint Uranium Group Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$23.98 million and a P/E ratio of -2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.46.
About Purepoint Uranium Group
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.
