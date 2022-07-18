Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the June 15th total of 6,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QTNT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quotient in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quotient has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Quotient Price Performance

Quotient stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.26. 50,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,722. Quotient has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quotient

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quotient will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quotient news, Director Zubeen Shroff acquired 4,666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $1,399,999.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,995,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,722. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,818,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,354. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quotient

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Quotient by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Quotient in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient in the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Quotient by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 137,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Quotient by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 863,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 338,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

Further Reading

