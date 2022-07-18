Radicle (RAD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $54.64 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for $1.77 or 0.00008238 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Radicle has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $54.64 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,606.85 or 1.00416729 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008661 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004157 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About Radicle
RAD is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 30,824,463 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.
Buying and Selling Radicle
