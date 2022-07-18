Rage Fan (RAGE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $57,910.00

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $129,441.75 and approximately $57,910.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,131.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,291.13 or 0.05969257 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002200 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00021300 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002026 BTC.
About Rage Fan
Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial.
Rage Fan Coin Trading
