Rage Fan (RAGE) One Day Volume Hits $57,910.00

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $129,441.75 and approximately $57,910.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rage Fan coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,131.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,291.13 or 0.05969257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00021300 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial.

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars.

