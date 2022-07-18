Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF makes up about 0.7% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HYD. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYD stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $54.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,070. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average of $57.00.

