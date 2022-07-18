Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Has $17.92 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 645,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,382 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 6.5% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $17,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,248,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,386,000 after buying an additional 7,074,473 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,653,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,410 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,815,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,032 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,007,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,696,000 after buying an additional 893,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,457,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,898,000 after acquiring an additional 765,462 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.75. 13,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,625. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $32.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.36.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

