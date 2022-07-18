Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Gap Up to $11.02

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.02, but opened at $11.73. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 2,147 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

METC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Ramaco Resources Stock Up 6.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $520.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.49). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The company had revenue of $154.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Insider Transactions at Ramaco Resources

In other news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 120,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $1,745,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,960,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,929,483. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 332,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $5,314,836.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,276,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,284,015.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 120,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $1,745,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,960,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,929,483. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,822,205 shares of company stock valued at $27,098,826. 52.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of METC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 1,817.5% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 521,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 493,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 523.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 136.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 32,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

