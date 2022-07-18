REAL (REAL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $282,110.00

REAL (REAL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 18th. One REAL coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, REAL has traded flat against the dollar. REAL has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $282,110.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

REAL Coin Profile

REAL (CRYPTO:REAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets.

Buying and Selling REAL

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

