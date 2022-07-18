Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ: ODFL) in the last few weeks:

7/15/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $287.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $305.00 to $265.00.

7/12/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

7/12/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $334.00 to $301.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $280.00.

6/27/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $295.00 to $265.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $7.64 on Monday, hitting $262.95. 9,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.83 and its 200 day moving average is $285.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

