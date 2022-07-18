Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Welltower (WELL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Welltower (NYSE: WELL):

7/15/2022 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/13/2022 – Welltower had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Welltower had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $98.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/4/2022 – Welltower was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/1/2022 – Welltower had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $96.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Welltower had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $89.00 to $79.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/24/2022 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/22/2022 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $94.00.

6/20/2022 – Welltower was given a new $99.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI.

6/15/2022 – Welltower was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/3/2022 – Welltower is now covered by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $100.00.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.18. The company had a trading volume of 20,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,428. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.56 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.35 and its 200 day moving average is $87.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 108.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 325.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Welltower by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

