Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Highwoods Properties (HIW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE: HIW) recently:

7/6/2022 – Highwoods Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $46.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Highwoods Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Highwoods Properties was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.

6/30/2022 – Highwoods Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Highwoods Properties is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2022 – Highwoods Properties was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIW traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.88. The stock had a trading volume of 16,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,966. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.27.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 157.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

