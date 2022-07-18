Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Market Capitalization Tops $2.46 Million

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One Red Pulse Phoenix coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded flat against the US dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $202,914.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.
- Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- QYNO (QNO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.
- 01coin (ZOC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20,040.01 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Red Pulse Phoenix Coin Profile
Red Pulse Phoenix (CRYPTO:PHX) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 coins and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 coins. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Red Pulse Phoenix Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
