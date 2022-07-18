Redd (RDD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $498,877.00

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 18th. One Redd coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,099.82 or 1.00037540 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00043637 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00024284 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Redd

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

