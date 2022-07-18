Refereum Price Up 10.2% Over Last Week (RFR)

Refereum (RFR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last week, Refereum has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One Refereum coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Refereum has a total market cap of $31.54 million and $3.66 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Refereum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,204.96 or 1.00003401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

RFR is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum.

Buying and Selling Refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.