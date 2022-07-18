Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $241.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REMYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €274.00 ($274.00) to €290.00 ($290.00) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €294.00 ($294.00) to €313.00 ($313.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €167.00 ($167.00) to €162.00 ($162.00) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €180.00 ($180.00) to €200.00 ($200.00) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Rémy Cointreau Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of REMYY opened at $18.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Rémy Cointreau Dividend Announcement

About Rémy Cointreau

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 1.94%.

(Get Rating)

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.