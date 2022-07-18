Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $241.25.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REMYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €274.00 ($274.00) to €290.00 ($290.00) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €294.00 ($294.00) to €313.00 ($313.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €167.00 ($167.00) to €162.00 ($162.00) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €180.00 ($180.00) to €200.00 ($200.00) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
Rémy Cointreau Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of REMYY opened at $18.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Rémy Cointreau Dividend Announcement
About Rémy Cointreau
Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.
