Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the June 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 350,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on REPYY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Repsol from €13.50 ($13.50) to €14.50 ($14.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Repsol from €15.90 ($15.90) to €16.80 ($16.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Repsol from €15.50 ($15.50) to €16.70 ($16.70) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €15.50 ($15.50) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repsol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Repsol Stock Performance

Shares of REPYY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,884. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Repsol has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $17.31.

Repsol Increases Dividend

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $19.36 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repsol will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.277 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is 20.97%.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

