Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,600 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the June 15th total of 568,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 582.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Resolute Mining from GBX 44 ($0.52) to GBX 46 ($0.55) in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

Resolute Mining Price Performance

Resolute Mining stock remained flat at $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22. Resolute Mining has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.45.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.