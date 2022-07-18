Reviewing Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Athena Gold and Wheaton Precious Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Wheaton Precious Metals 0 1 4 0 2.80

Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus price target of $55.57, indicating a potential upside of 64.07%. Given Wheaton Precious Metals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wheaton Precious Metals is more favorable than Athena Gold.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Athena Gold has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

67.9% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Athena Gold and Wheaton Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athena Gold N/A -12.49% -9.30% Wheaton Precious Metals 63.33% 9.60% 9.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Athena Gold and Wheaton Precious Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athena Gold N/A N/A -$1.03 million ($0.01) -5.70 Wheaton Precious Metals $1.20 billion 12.73 $754.89 million $1.67 20.28

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Athena Gold. Athena Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheaton Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Athena Gold on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Excelsior Springs project comprising 2 EX and 88 ES contiguous and unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,884 acres; two patented claims covering an area of 40 acres; and ten ES claims covering 202 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Athena Silver Corporation and changed its name to Athena Gold Corporation in January 2021. Athena Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vacaville, California.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

