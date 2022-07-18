Reviewing Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) & Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU)

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF – Get Rating) and Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corvus Gold and Alexco Resource’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A Alexco Resource $17.16 million 3.97 -$2.51 million ($0.11) -3.80

Alexco Resource has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexco Resource has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Corvus Gold and Alexco Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -71.79% -68.52% Alexco Resource -90.08% -10.37% -9.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Corvus Gold and Alexco Resource, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Alexco Resource 0 2 0 0 2.00

Alexco Resource has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 676.58%. Given Alexco Resource’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alexco Resource is more favorable than Corvus Gold.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Alexco Resource shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alexco Resource beats Corvus Gold on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

