RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RIBT opened at $0.37 on Thursday. RiceBran Technologies has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.45.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.42% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. The business had revenue of $10.56 million during the quarter.

In other RiceBran Technologies news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,117,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,532.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,823,554 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,160. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the first quarter worth $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 23.1% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

