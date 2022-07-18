Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the June 15th total of 24,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBI traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $13.46. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,709. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.85.

Get Richmond Mutual Bancorporation alerts:

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $11.17 million during the quarter.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 23.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,673 shares in the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.