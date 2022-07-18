RigoBlock (GRG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $120.00

RigoBlock (GRG) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 18th. RigoBlock has a market cap of $136,341.80 and approximately $120.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RigoBlock has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One RigoBlock coin can currently be bought for $0.0505 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 834.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $981.71 or 0.04456088 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004538 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00020668 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001879 BTC.
RigoBlock Coin Profile
RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,701,063 coins. The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RigoBlock is rigoblock.com. The official message board for RigoBlock is medium.com/rigoblock. RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here.
RigoBlock Coin Trading
