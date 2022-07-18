Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,400

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from GBX 4,550 ($54.12) to GBX 4,400 ($52.33) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RIO. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,420 ($64.46) to GBX 5,300 ($63.04) in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,200 ($49.95) to GBX 4,100 ($48.76) in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,211.67.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

NYSE RIO traded up $1.23 on Monday, hitting $56.64. 249,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,278,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.54. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $89.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 239.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

