Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,400

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from GBX 4,550 ($54.12) to GBX 4,400 ($52.33) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RIO. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,420 ($64.46) to GBX 5,300 ($63.04) in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,200 ($49.95) to GBX 4,100 ($48.76) in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,211.67.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance
NYSE RIO traded up $1.23 on Monday, hitting $56.64. 249,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,278,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.54. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $89.51.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
