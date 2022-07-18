Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RAHGF traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,995. Roan Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.

Roan Holdings Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides financial, insurance, and healthcare related solutions to individuals, and micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises in China. It offers health management, health big data management, and blockchain technology-based health information management, as well as asset management, factoring, and consumer financing services to the employees of large institutions.

