Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Roan Holdings Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS RAHGF traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,995. Roan Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.
Roan Holdings Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roan Holdings Group (RAHGF)
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
Receive News & Ratings for Roan Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roan Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.