Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Boosts Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in C3.ai by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,932,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 271,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 155,729 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 30,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 276.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 188,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 138,131 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on C3.ai from $59.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

AI traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.84. The company had a trading volume of 37,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,495. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $55.58.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 75.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $35,424.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,355 shares of company stock worth $76,773 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

